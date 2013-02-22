NEW YORK Feb 22 Fitch Ratings on Friday cut
Jamaica's sovereign foreign currency credit rating to restricted
default from C, citing the Caribbean nation's domestic debt
exchange which violates terms of its original bond contract with
domestic bondholders.
Jamaica announced a preliminary participation rate of more
than 97 percent for the debt exchange which the government hopes
will slash its debt as a percentage of gross domestic product to
95 percent from 140 percent over the next seven years.
The rating outlook, Fitch said in its statement, is expected
to soon be raised out of default after it concludes an
assessment of "Jamaica's prospective credit profile and debt
structure."
Jamaica has been in talks with the International Monetary
Fund to discuss a new lending agreement that it hopes will
steady the economy of the debt-ridden nation.
"Fitch believes that the execution of the debt exchange
operation will facilitate fiscal consolidation and reduce
near-term financing needs. The debt exchange is one of the
pre-conditions for Jamaica to sign a new IMF agreement amounting
to approximately $750 million," the firm said.
Jamaica's Eurobonds were not affected by the exchange and
therefore remain at CCC, Fitch said.
