* New round of talks set for next week
* Jamaica one of the world's most indebted nations
By Horace Helps
KINGSTON, July 18 Jamaica is in advanced talks
with the International Monetary fund on a new lending agreement
and another round of discussions aimed at hammering out a deal
is set to begin early next week, Finance Minister Peter Phillips
said.
In a statement to the Caribbean nation's parliament on
Tuesday, Phillips indicated the government hoped to have a new
standby agreement with the IMF in place by the end of this year.
"Last week, I visited Washington, D.C., where I had
discussions with the staff of the International Monetary Fund
and with the Inter-American Development Bank covering Jamaica's
macroeconomic program," Phillips said.
"The objective of the visit was to present the fund with an
update on the macreconomic developments in Jamaica, including
the recently concluded budget exercise and more importantly, to
settle definitively on a timetable to bring negotiations closer
to an agreement and conclusion," he said.
"I can report that a team from the fund will come to Jamaica
for meetings to begin on July 23rd. We will use the opportunity
to further advance discussions," Phillips added.
"This will be followed up by a larger negotiating mission in
the month of September. It is our hope that we will be able to
conclude negotiations with the staff of the fund so that we will
be able to have a decision from the Board of Directors of the
Fund in the fall," he said.
IMF concerns about Jamaica's tax reform, the need for cuts
in the public sector payroll and pension reform were among
outstanding issues to be resolved, Phillips said
He also said the government had secured funding to honor a
200 million euro payment due on July 27. The money was raised
from the domestic market, he said.
A 27-month standby agreement worth $1.27 billion expired in
May, although it effectively lapsed after the previous
government was unable to meet performance targets set by the
IMF.
The IMF has said Jamaica's debt burden stood at 126 percent
of gross domestic product last year, making it the world's
eighth most indebted nation. However, its economy has begun to
inch forward after struggling during the global recession.
The IMF is predicting that Jamaica will record 2.4 percent
growth this year, after growing 1.5 percent during the past year
according to the Planning Institute of Jamaica. The growth was
the first annual expansion in real GDP since 2007, driven
largely by demand for bauxite and alumina as well as increased
agricultural production.
A new People's National Party government that took office in
January, led by Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller, has said
that although the terms of a new agreement will be tough, the
administration will try to protect the most vulnerable in a
society where poverty levels have risen to 21 percent of the
population from 9 percent four years ago.