WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Jamaica is set to receive another $68.8 million from the International Monetary Fund after the global financial institution said the Caribbean country was on track with the conditions of its loan program.

The four-year, $930-million program, approved last year, is meant to help Jamaica reform its economy and reverse a history of low growth and high debt. The IMF praised the country's recent return to bond markets, and said reforms have also helped strengthen its external position.

The IMF expects the economy to grow just over 1 percent in the current fiscal year, while inflation should fall to about 8 percent. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)