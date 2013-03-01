NEW YORK, March 1 Rating agency Fitch upgraded
Jamaica to CCC on Friday, saying a domestic debt exchange was
done and the country's default was essentially over.
The debt-ridden nation saw its sovereign ratings slashed to
default last month on the back of a debt exchange meant to bring
its debt to 95 percent of the economy from 140 percent over the
next seven years.
"With a participation rate above 98 percent of eligible
securities, Fitch considers that the National Debt Exchange
(NDX) has been materially completed and the default event cured
in line with Fitch's Distressed Debt Exchange (DDE) Criteria,"
the rating agency said in a statement.
The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary
agreement with Jamaica last month on a $750 million loan program
to help the Caribbean country carry out reforms.
Standard and Poor's rates the country SD, or selective
default. Moody's Investors Service rates Jamaica B3.