NEW YORK Jan 18 Fitch cut Jamaica's sovereign
outlook to negative on Friday, citing the country's financing
troubles and eroded liquidity.
The rating agency also affirmed Jamaica's B-minus long-term
foreign currency rating.
The outlook cut "reflects Jamaica's rising financing
constraints in the context of elevated fiscal and external
imbalances," Fitch said in a statement.
"The sustained erosion of the country's international
liquidity position has sharply reduced the authorities' maneuver
capacity to manage external and fiscal pressures, thereby
increasing the urgency of reaching a new agreement with the
International Monetary Fund in the near term."
Moody's Investors Service rates the country B3 with a stable
outlook; Standard & Poor's rates Jamaica B-minus with a negative
outlook.