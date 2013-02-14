BRIEF-Elanor Investors exchanges contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand
NEW YORK Feb 14 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday put Jamaica's sovereign rating on review for downgrade on a domestic debt exchange program that has already seen the country cut by two other major rating agencies this week.
Moody's said it was placing Jamaica's B3 on review "as a result of the authorities' announcement that the government will pursue a debt restructuring involving a debt exchange that will affect US $9.1 million in domestic debt..." the agency said in a statement.
Rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's on Tuesday cut Jamaica's ratings on the debt exchange program.
S&P cut Jamaica's rating to SD, or selective default. Fitch cut the country to C.
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand
WASHINGTON, June 1 Three Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the president of Kushner Companies on Thursday seeking information related to concerns that the real estate firm has exploited Jared Kushner's role as a White House adviser to attract investment through a federal immigration program.