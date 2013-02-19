(Changes domestic debt figure to $9.1 billion from $9.1 million
NEW YORK Feb 14 Moody's Investors Service on
Thursday put Jamaica's sovereign rating on review for downgrade
on a domestic debt exchange program that has already seen the
country cut by two other major rating agencies this week.
Moody's said it was placing Jamaica's B3 on review "as a
result of the authorities' announcement that the government will
pursue a debt restructuring involving a debt exchange that will
affect US $9.1 billion in domestic debt..." the agency said in a
statement.
Rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's on Tuesday cut
Jamaica's ratings on the debt exchange program.
S&P cut Jamaica's rating to SD, or selective default. Fitch
cut the country to C.
