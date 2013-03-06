NEW YORK, March 6 Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Wednesday raised Jamaica's sovereign credit rating out of default to CCC-plus after the nation completed a domestic debt exchange. The outlook is stable, S&P said in a statement. The country saw its sovereign ratings slashed to default last month after it launched an exchange designed to grapple with a debt load of what S&P said was above 140 percent. More than 97 percent of eligible claims participated in the restructuring, S&P said. The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement with Jamaica last month on a $750 million loan program to help the Caribbean country carry out reforms. But S&P said the country is still vulnerable to external shocks. Fitch rates the country CCC. Moody's Investors Service rates Jamaica B3.