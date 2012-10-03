KINGSTON Oct 3 Russia's Rusal, the world's
largest aluminium producer, will invest $100 million in a
coal-fired electricity generating plant in Jamaica, hoping to
reduce power costs at its operations in the Caribbean country.
Jamaica's Energy and Mining Minister Phillip Paulwell
announced the company's plan during an appearance before
parliament on Tuesday.
Rusal controls 65 percent of Jamaica's alumina
production capacity and operates three of the island's four
alumina refineries.
Jamaica is rich in bauxite, the raw material that makes
alumina, which is used to produce aluminium. It also suffers
from high production costs because of its dependence on imported
oil.
A fall in the global price of alumina and rising production
costs have idled two of Rusal's plants in Jamaica.
The new power plant will be built near the Ewarton plant,
which is still operating. Construction of the plant is scheduled
to begin next year and be completed by 2015, Paulwell said.
In July, Rusal denied reports it planned to shut down
Ewarton.
Rusal, which has been operating in Jamaica since 2007, owns
a 93 percent stake in Ewarton, and the Jamaican government owns
the remaining amount, which it intends to put up for sale.
Rusal accounted for approximately 9 percent of global
production of aluminium and alumina and sells it products
primarily in European, North American and Asian markets,
according to the company.