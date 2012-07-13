KINGSTON, July 13 Russia's Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer, denied on Friday it plans to shut down a bauxite and alumina plant in Jamaica.

Jamaica's Energy and Mining Minister Phillip Paulwell told Parliament this week that Rusal officials informed him the company intended to close its Ewarton Works refinery by October for one year.

Rusal said in a statement "the information about Ewarton's closure in October this year does not correspond to the reality."

The company shut down the plant in 2009 when a rapid fall in the price of aluminium affected production in Jamaica, forcing companies operating in the country to cut staff and production. Operations at Ewarton Works were restarted in 2010.

Rusal controls 65 percent of Jamaica's alumina production capacity and operates three of the Caribbean island's four alumina refineries.

Rusal accounted for approximately 9 percent of global production of aluminium and alumina in 2011 and sells its products primarily in European, Asian and North American markets, according to the company.