KINGSTON, July 13 Russia's Rusal, the world's
largest aluminium producer, denied on Friday it plans to shut
down a bauxite and alumina plant in Jamaica.
Jamaica's Energy and Mining Minister Phillip Paulwell told
Parliament this week that Rusal officials informed him the
company intended to close its Ewarton Works refinery by October
for one year.
Rusal said in a statement "the information about
Ewarton's closure in October this year does not correspond to
the reality."
The company shut down the plant in 2009 when a rapid fall in
the price of aluminium affected production in Jamaica, forcing
companies operating in the country to cut staff and production.
Operations at Ewarton Works were restarted in 2010.
Rusal controls 65 percent of Jamaica's alumina production
capacity and operates three of the Caribbean island's four
alumina refineries.
Rusal accounted for approximately 9 percent of global
production of aluminium and alumina in 2011 and sells its
products primarily in European, Asian and North American
markets, according to the company.