KINGSTON, March 30 Jamaica produced 29 percent more sugar in the first two months of the present harvest than it did during the same period last year, the Central Bank reported.

Sugar production totaled 34,900 tonnes from mid-December to mid-February, up from 27,000 tonnes for the first two months of last year's harvest, the Bank of Jamaica reported on Thursday.

The harvest began in mid-December and is expected to end by July or August, depending on climate conditions.

The Jamaican government sold its five state-run sugar mills last year to a combination of local and foreign investors, including the China National Complete Plant Import & Export Co Ltd which bought the three largest plants.

The Caribbean island produced 139,600 tonnes of sugar last year, the Central Bank said, compared with 121,100 tonnes during the 2009-2010 harvest. That was still short of the 149,200 tonnes produced during the 2008-2009 harvest.

The industry is targeted to produce 180,000 tonnes of sugar this year, official said at the start of the harvest in December.

Industry officials have projected a steady rise in production as the new investors replace old and outdated machinery and equipment, which the government said it did not have the money to do.

Sugar, once Jamaica's biggest earner of foreign exchange, now trails remittances, tourism, and bauxite and alumina in revenue earning. (Reporting By Horace Helps; Editing by Marguerita Choy)