LONDON England fast bowler James Anderson has beaten all-rounder Stuart Broad and opening batsman Alastair Cook to be named England cricketer of the year for 2011-12.

Anderson, third in the International Cricket Council world rankings, has risen to fifth in the list of England's all-time test match wicket-takers with 258.

"I have been pleased with my performances over the last year and was delighted with the way I bowled on the recent tour of Sri Lanka. I am flattered to win this award," Anderson said in an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement on Monday.

"But I take even greater pleasure from being part of such a successful England team."

England narrowly avoided losing their number one ranking by drawing the series 1-1 against Sri Lanka last month after a 3-0 drubbing by Pakistan.

They begin a three-test series against West Indies on Thursday before facing South Africa over three more tests in July and August.

