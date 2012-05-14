Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
LONDON England fast bowler James Anderson has beaten all-rounder Stuart Broad and opening batsman Alastair Cook to be named England cricketer of the year for 2011-12.
Anderson, third in the International Cricket Council world rankings, has risen to fifth in the list of England's all-time test match wicket-takers with 258.
"I have been pleased with my performances over the last year and was delighted with the way I bowled on the recent tour of Sri Lanka. I am flattered to win this award," Anderson said in an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement on Monday.
"But I take even greater pleasure from being part of such a successful England team."
England narrowly avoided losing their number one ranking by drawing the series 1-1 against Sri Lanka last month after a 3-0 drubbing by Pakistan.
They begin a three-test series against West Indies on Thursday before facing South Africa over three more tests in July and August.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after being told by manager Antonio Conte that the 28-year-old is not part of his plans at the Premier League club, the Spain international has said.