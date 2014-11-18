SYDNEY Nov 19 James Hardie Industries PLC , the world's biggest fiber cement products maker, on Wednesday posted a sharp increase in second quarter net operating profit, despite a slower than anticipated recovery in the U.S. housing sector.

James Hardie, which generates two-thirds of its revenue in Europe and the United States, reported net operating profit of $127.2 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $51.9 million a year ago.

Chief Executive Officer Louis Gries said the 66 percent jump reflected increased volumes and higher average net sales prices across its U.S., European and Asian fiber cement businesses, which drove net sales up 12 percent for both the quarter and the half-year.

"The recovery of the U.S. housing market remains below our expectations at the beginning of the year," Gries said in a statement.

