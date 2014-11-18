(Adds outlook, company comments)
SYDNEY Nov 19 James Hardie Industries PLC
, the world's biggest fiber cement products
maker, on Wednesday posted a sharp increase in second-quarter
net operating profit, despite a slower-than-expected recovery in
the U.S. housing sector.
James Hardie, which generates two-thirds of its revenue in
Europe and the United States, warned of short-term U.S.
uncertainty with the recent "flattening in housing activity" but
forecast a moderate improvement for the year ending in March.
Its Australian, New Zealand and Philippines businesses are
expected to improve, it added.
"Management cautions that although U.S. housing activity has
been improving for some time, market conditions remain somewhat
uncertain and some input costs remain volatile," it said in a
statement.
The company, which supplies products like cladding for the
outside walls of houses, reported net operating profit of $127.2
million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $51.9 million a
year ago.
Chief Executive Louis Gries said the 66 percent jump
reflected increased volumes and higher average net sales prices
across its U.S., European and Asian fiber cement businesses,
which drove net sales up 12 percent for both the quarter and the
half year.
"The recovery of the U.S. housing market remains below our
expectations at the beginning of the year," Gries said in a
statement.
James Hardie noted analysts have forecast it will post net
operating profit, excluding asbestos compensation costs, of
$199 million to $223 million for the full fiscal year. But the
company said it expects $205 million to $235 million, compared
with $197.2 million the previous year.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Swati Pandey; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)