SYDNEY Aug 15 James Hardie Industries PLC , the world's biggest fiber cement products maker, on Friday posted an 80 percent fall in fiscal first quarter net profit and revised down its full-year earnings due to an uncertain U.S. economic recovery.

James Hardie, which generates two-thirds of its revenue in Europe and the United States, reported net profit of $28.9 million for the three months ended June 30, down from $142.2 million a year ago.

Chief Executive Officer Louis Gries said the U.S. market "is recovering more modestly than we assumed at the start of the year."

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Reese)