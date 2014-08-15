* FX changes on asbestos compensation claims hit profit
* US housing market improving slower than expected
* Company's FY 2015 outlook below analyst forecasts
(Adds profit detail, shares, housing market outlook)
SYDNEY, Aug 15 Australia's James Hardie
Industries PLC , the world's biggest fibre
cement products maker, said on Friday its first-quarter earnings
tumbled and warned full-year profit will fall short of analyst
expectations as the U.S. housing market recovers more slowly
than it previously anticipated.
The firm, which generates two-thirds of its revenue in the
United States and Europe, saw its Sydney-listed shares slump
after it said net profit for the first quarter of its fiscal
year skidded 80 percent. The earnings drop was mainly because of
unfavourable changes in exchange rates as the company pays
compensation for claims of health damage from historic use of
asbestos in products.
Net profit for the three months to June 30 fell to $28.9
million compared to $142.2 million a year ago. Not including
asbestos adjustments, gross profit grew 11 percent to $140
million, while revenue rose 12 percent to $416.8 million.
But the company, which supplies products like cladding for
the outside walls of houses, presented a more muted outlook on
the recovery in the U.S. housing construction market than it
gave when it reported results for the previous fiscal year three
months ago.
In Sydney James Hardie shares fell as much as 7.5 percent to
touch four-month lows. By 0011 GMT the stock had recovered
slightly, trading 6.8 percent lower at A$13.08.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, the
company said while the U.S. market was improving, with housing
starts in the first quarter up 4 percent from a year earlier,
the improvement was at "a more moderate level than originally
assumed for the year".
"Recent flattening in housing activity has created some
uncertainty about the pace of the recovery in the short-term,"
the statement said. "Although U.S. housing activity has been
improving for some time, market conditions remain somewhat
uncertain and some input costs remain volatile."
James Hardie noted analysts have forecast it will post
operating profit excluding asbestos compensation costs of
between $226 million and $261 million for the full financial
year. But the company said it expects the result to be in the
range of $205 million to $235 million, compared with $197.2
million for the previous year.
(1 US dollar = 1.0733 Australian dollar)
(Reporting By Byron Kaye and Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris
Reese and Kenneth Maxwell)