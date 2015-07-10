MELBOURNE Injury-prone Australia paceman James Pattinson is a step closer to a national recall after being drafted in to the 'A' squad for their tour of India.

Once among the first picked in Australia's formidable pace attack, the 25-year-old has battled a litany of injuries in recent years and suffered a serious hamstring strain in March.

The 13-test paceman replaces Pat Cummins in the one-day squad for matches against India and South Africa 'A' teams next month.

Cummins was rushed to England to join the Ashes squad for the ongoing series following the sudden retirement of veteran seamer Ryan Harris because of injury.

Sean Abbott, who made his one-day international debut against Pakistan last year, replaces Cummins in the squad for two four-day games against India 'A' starting later this month.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)