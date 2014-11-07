Nov 7 James River Group Holdings Ltd, a Bermuda-based insurance holding company, filed for an initial public offering of common shares to raise up to $287.5 million.

Keefe Bruyette & Woods, UBS Investment Bank, FBR Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets are the lead underwriters for the offering, James River said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1xo1B1I) (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)