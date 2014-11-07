BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
Nov 7 James River Group Holdings Ltd, a Bermuda-based insurance holding company, filed for an initial public offering of common shares to raise up to $287.5 million.
Keefe Bruyette & Woods, UBS Investment Bank, FBR Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets are the lead underwriters for the offering, James River said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1xo1B1I) (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)