Dec 2 British flooring company James Halstead Plc sees record first-half revenue on strength of its overseas business, and expects profits to grow faster than the rate of sales led by forex gains.

For the first five months of the current fiscal year, UK sales were about 4 percent ahead of last year, said the company, which had worked on the event centre at the Nürburgring F1 grand prix circuit in Germany and Niagara Falls Convention Centre in Canada.

"We have seen some respite from the constant upward trend in raw material prices and a degree of amelioration in availability and I can be confident of profits growth and another record half year," non-executive Chairman Geoffrey Halstead said in a statement on Friday.

In October, the company had posted its highest full-year pretax profit, driven by a surge in international sales, especially in Australia and Germany, and said expanding global operations would boost growth.

James Halstead's shares, which have gained a quarter of their value so far in 2011, closed at 465.13 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 485 million pounds ($760.61 million).