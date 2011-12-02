* UK sales for 1st five months up 4 pct
* Sees profits growing faster than sales on forex gains
Dec 2 British flooring company James
Halstead Plc sees record first-half revenue on strength
of its overseas business, and expects profits to grow faster
than the rate of sales led by forex gains.
For the first five months of the current fiscal year, UK
sales were about 4 percent ahead of last year, said the company,
which had worked on the event centre at the Nürburgring F1 grand
prix circuit in Germany and Niagara Falls Convention Centre in
Canada.
"We have seen some respite from the constant upward trend in
raw material prices and a degree of amelioration in availability
and I can be confident of profits growth and another record half
year," non-executive Chairman Geoffrey Halstead said in a
statement on Friday.
In October, the company had posted its highest full-year
pretax profit, driven by a surge in international sales,
especially in Australia and Germany, and said expanding global
operations would boost growth.
James Halstead's shares, which have gained a quarter of
their value so far in 2011, closed at 465.13 pence on Thursday
on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 485 million
pounds ($760.61 million).