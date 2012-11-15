WELLINGTON Nov 15 Australian building materials
maker James Hardie Industries Ltd said it expected the
U.S. housing market would improve next year even as the country
faces the risk of tax increases.
"Most of us feel that even if we have some bumps, not
shocks, on tax rates and stuff like that, the housing market
will still grow. It may not grow at the optimum rate but it will
still grow," James Hardie Chief Executive Louis Gries told
reporters on Thursday.
"We think there will be at least some increase in housing
next year over this year."
Earlier on Thursday the company, which makes two-thirds of
its sales in the United States and Europe, announced a fall in
profits for the second quarter and half year.