* Firm sees only slight improvement in global housing sector

May 21 Australia's James Hardie Industries Ltd on Monday posted a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter operating profit as higher fixed costs outweighed an improvement in its U.S. and European businesses.

James Hardie also said it would buy back up to 5 percent of issued capital, having acquired 0.8 percent as of end March.

The world's largest manufacturer of fibre cement products, which earns two-thirds of its revenue in the United States and Europe, said it expected only a slight improvement in its business this year as U.S. and European housing markets struggle to recover.

"They've pared down expectations for next year a bit, the market was looking for quite a rebound next year," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at City Index. "Net-net it's a good result with some cautious outlook."

James Hardie said its operating profit for the three months to March 31, excluding asbestos compensation and tax adjustments, came in at US$32.1 million, down from US$33.3 million a year ago.

This was slightly lower than forecasts for a profit of US$32.9 million, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.

For the full year, operating profit rose 20 percent to US$140.4 million, exceeding expectations for US$137.7 million according to a poll of 13 brokers by Thomson Reuters. It was in line with James Hardie's guidance of US$130-140 million.

"Revenue improved in our U.S. and European businesses, however an increase in fixed manufacturing and organisational costs constrained overall levels of profitability," James Hardie CEO Louis Gries said in a statement.

He added that overall performance was hindered by sluggishness in Australia as the domestic construction sector remains in the doldrums due to sluggish demand and tight credit conditions.

The company announced a final dividend of 4 cents per share, for the quarter, slightly lower than some forecasts for around 6.5 cents, resulting in a full-year dividend of 38 cents.

While some encouraging U.S. industry data points emerged during the final quarter of the 2012 financial year, the U.S. home building industry remains vulnerable to a further downturn in the global economy.

James Hardie said the rate of improvement in the U.S. housing market continued to be stalled by tight credit conditions, large but declining levels of excess inventory, high levels of unemployment, and uncertainty regarding house values.

Shares in James Hardie closed at A$7.69 on Friday, their lowest since February.