* James Hardie Q4 profits fall 4 pct to US$32.1 mln
* Firm will buy back of up to 5 pct of issued capital
* FY profits rise, in line with market forecasts
* Firm sees only slight improvement in global housing sector
May 21 Australia's James Hardie Industries Ltd
on Monday posted a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter
operating profit as higher fixed costs outweighed an improvement
in its U.S. and European businesses.
James Hardie also said it would buy back up to 5 percent of
issued capital, having acquired 0.8 percent as of end March.
The world's largest manufacturer of fibre cement products,
which earns two-thirds of its revenue in the United States and
Europe, said it expected only a slight improvement in its
business this year as U.S. and European housing markets struggle
to recover.
"They've pared down expectations for next year a bit, the
market was looking for quite a rebound next year," said Peter
Esho, chief market analyst at City Index. "Net-net it's a good
result with some cautious outlook."
James Hardie said its operating profit for the three months
to March 31, excluding asbestos compensation and tax
adjustments, came in at US$32.1 million, down from US$33.3
million a year ago.
This was slightly lower than forecasts for a profit of
US$32.9 million, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.
For the full year, operating profit rose 20 percent to
US$140.4 million, exceeding expectations for US$137.7 million
according to a poll of 13 brokers by Thomson Reuters. It was in
line with James Hardie's guidance of US$130-140 million.
"Revenue improved in our U.S. and European businesses,
however an increase in fixed manufacturing and organisational
costs constrained overall levels of profitability," James
Hardie CEO Louis Gries said in a statement.
He added that overall performance was hindered by
sluggishness in Australia as the domestic construction sector
remains in the doldrums due to sluggish demand and tight credit
conditions.
The company announced a final dividend of 4 cents per share,
for the quarter, slightly lower than some forecasts for around
6.5 cents, resulting in a full-year dividend of 38 cents.
While some encouraging U.S. industry data points emerged
during the final quarter of the 2012 financial year, the U.S.
home building industry remains vulnerable to a further downturn
in the global economy.
James Hardie said the rate of improvement in the U.S.
housing market continued to be stalled by tight credit
conditions, large but declining levels of excess inventory, high
levels of unemployment, and uncertainty regarding house values.
Shares in James Hardie closed at A$7.69 on Friday, their
lowest since February.