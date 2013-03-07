Canada suspends talks with Boeing over jet purchase
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
March 7 James River Coal Co said it suspended production at five underground mines and reduced output at three surface mines in Central Appalachia, cutting production capacity by 3 million tons.
The company, one of the leading coal producers in Central Appalachia and the Illinois Basin, also said it cut about 400 jobs. [ID: nPnPH72694]
James River Coal's net loss widened to $76.9 million, or $2.21 per share, in the fourth quarter from $28.5 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Global prices of steel-making coal slumped 50 percent in 2012 on reduced demand, while those for thermal coal fell 16 percent as a large number of U.S. power producers switched to cleaner natural gas.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is testing a program that allows store workers to deliver packages ordered on the store's website after they finish their shifts, as the retailer looks for ways to close the gap with rival Amazon.com Inc.