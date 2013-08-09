United Air raises forecast for 1st-qtr flight capacity
April 10 United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday raised its forecast for first-quarter flight capacity, a keenly watched industry metric.
Aug 9 James River Coal Co's quarterly revenue fell about 42 percent but the company posted a profit due to a $101.2 million pretax gain.
Net profit was $52.6 million, or $1.16 per share, in the second quarter, including the $2.20 per share gain. The company reported a net loss of $25.8 million, or 74 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $160.1 million from $277.3 million.
April 10 United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday raised its forecast for first-quarter flight capacity, a keenly watched industry metric.
* Merck & Co Inc - CEO Kenneth C. Frazier's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $24.2 million