By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK Dec 7 Canadian vitamin maker Jamieson
Laboratories is in talks to sell itself, three people familiar
with the matter said on Friday, continuing a spate of
deal-making in the nutrition industry.
One of the sources said a deal is expected to be announced
in the near future. The people declined to be identified as the
talks are not public.
The company confirmed that it had been approached but would
not comment on whether a deal was imminent or the identity of
the other party.
"We're happy to be held in such high esteem by our peers and
competitors," said Vic Neufeld, Jamieson's chief executive, in a
statement to Reuters. "We're often approached by suitors. This
is not the first time, but there's nothing more conclusive to
say."
Jamieson has annual revenue of about $250 million and
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) of around $30 million, said one source, adding that
investment bank Houlihan Lokey was advising Toronto-based
Jamieson. Houlihan Lokey declined to comment.
The $30 billion vitamins and nutrition supplements market is
going through a wave of consolidation as companies seek to
capitalize on consumers' growing appetite for products that
boost health and wellness.
Just last month, Britain's Reckitt Benckiser agreed
to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff Nutrition for $1.4 billion
after beating out Germany's Bayer. Germany's BASF
agreed to buy fish oils maker Pronova BioPharma
for $845 million.
Reckitt's offer for Schiff valued the company at 16.5 times
EBITDA while BASF's bid for Pronova was at about 5.7 times
EBITDA.
In August, U.S. consumer goods maker Church & Dwight Co
agreed to buy Avid Health, which makes gummy vitamins,
for $650 million.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Andrew Hay)