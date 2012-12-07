NEW YORK Dec 7 Canadian vitamin maker Jamieson
Laboratories is in advanced talks to sell itself in a takeover
that is expected to be announced in the near future, a source
directly familiar with the matter said on Friday, continuing a
spate of deals in the nutrition industry.
It was not immediately clear how much the deal would be
worth or who the acquirer would be, but privately-held Jamieson
has annual revenue of about $250 million and earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around
$30 million, said the source, who declined to be identified as
the talks are confidential.
Investment bank Houlihan Lokey was advising Toronto-based
Jamieson, the source said.
Jamieson was not immediately available to comment and
Houlihan Lokey declined comment.
The $30 billion vitamins and nutrition supplements market is
going through a spate of consolidation as companies seek to
capitalize on consumers' growing appetite for products that
boost health and wellness.
Just last month, Britain's Reckitt Benckiser agreed
to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff Nutrition for $1.4 billion
after beating out Germany's Bayer, and Germany's BASF
agreed to buy fish oils maker Pronova BioPharma
for $845 million.
Reckitt's offer for Schiff valued the company at 16.5 times
EBITDA while BASF's bid for Pronova was at about 5.7 times
EBITDA. Houlihan Lokey also advised Schiff, alongside
Rothschild.
In August, U.S. consumer goods maker Church & Dwight Co
agreed to buy Avid Health, which makes gummy vitamins,
for $650 million.
