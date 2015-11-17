(Adds Marley Coffee spokesman's response)
Nov 17 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission charged Jammin Java former CEO in connection with a
$78 million pump-and-dump scheme involving the stock of the
company that operates as Marley Coffee and uses trademarks of
reggae legend Bob Marley.
The SEC said Jammin Java's former Chief Executive Shane
Whittle, who gained control of millions of Jammin Java shares
through a reverse merger, orchestrated the scheme with three
others who operate entities offshore. (1.usa.gov/1kCVQND)
Whittle spread the stock to the offshore entities controlled
by Wayne Weaver of the UK and Canada, Michael Sun of India, and
René Berlinger of Switzerland, the commission said.
"The shares were later dumped on the unsuspecting public
after the stock price soared following fraudulent promotional
campaigns," the SEC said.
A Marley Coffee spokesman declined to comment but said the
company would issue a statement shortly.
The SEC has filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court
for the Central District of California.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)