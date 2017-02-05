MUMBAI, Feb 5 Three months ended Dec. 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated) Dec. 2016 Dec. 2015 Net Loss/Profit -4.98 1.18 Interest Earned 16.50 17.03 Gross NPA pct 11.84 6.81 Note: Jammu and Kashmir Bank is a private bank (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)