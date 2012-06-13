* Raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

* Expects company to benefit from recent drug launches

* Sees organic revenue growth of 5 pct in H2 of 2012

June 13 J.P. Morgan Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson for the first time in nearly four years, saying the U.S. drugmaker has survived a series of generic versions of its drugs hitting the market and will benefit from recent drug launches.

"The good news is that fundamentals are on the upswing at J&J," analyst Michael Weinstein said, upgrading the stock to "overweight" - JP Morgan's top rating.

Weinstein, who assigned a "neutral" rating on the stock in October 2008, said J&J is coming off a difficult 2008 to 2011 period, and expects the company to get a boost from its recently launched advanced prostate cancer drug, Zytiga, hepatitis C treatment, Incivo, and HIV drug, Edurant.

Weinstein estimates pharma growth to increase to 10 percent in the second half of the year, from 2.6 percent in the first quarter.

Organic revenue growth in the second half of the year will likely surge to 5 percent from 0.9 percent in the first quarter, Weinstein said.

"The last time J&J grew its topline organically anywhere close to 5 percent was 2007 - before the macro meltdown, before 4 of its 5 largest drugs went generic, before (heart stent) Cypher fell to competition, and before (consumer healthcare unit) McNeil stumbled through a series of recalls," Weinstein wrote in a note to clients.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, Weinstein is rated five stars for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on J&J, and ranks second out of 22 analysts covering the stock.

He raised his price target on the stock to $74 from $69.

Separately, Jefferies & Co and Raymond James lifted their ratings on J&J's stock, after the company said it expects the $19.7 billion purchase of Swiss medical device maker Synthes to slight boost profit this year.

Jefferies now rates the stock "buy," while Raymond James rates it "outperform".

Johnson & Johnson shares were up 2 percent in premarket trade on Wednesday. They closed at $63.08 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.