Hinting at a possible pregnancy, Janet Jackson announced on Wednesday that she was halting her "Unbreakable" world tour because of a "sudden change" in her plans for a family.

"We're in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change," Jackson, 49, said in a video selfie posted on her Twitter account.

"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour. Please if you could try and understand that it's important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor's orders," Jackson said.

Jackson, who has no children, did not clarify whether she was pregnant, hoped to become pregnant, or was planning to adopt. Her representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Wednesday's cryptic announcement followed a delay in December in Jackson's "Unbreakable" world tour when she announced she had to undergo unspecified surgery. A month later, she denied rumors that she had cancer.

Jackson, the fiercely private youngest child of the famed Jackson singing family, married her third husband, Qatari businessman Wissam al Mana, in 2012.

The tour, Jackson's first in four years, was launched in August 2015. The second leg was due to begin in Las Vegas in May and play multiple dates in the United States and Canada through August.

Jackson, who looked happy and wore a white collared shirt in the video, said she has not forgotten her fans and will continue the "Unbreakable" tour as soon as she can. She thanked her dancers, band, crew and fans for their love, support and loyalty.

