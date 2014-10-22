BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
Oct 22 Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, a provider of wealth management and investment banking services, said it hired a team of financial advisers from JPMorgan Chase & Co .
The four-member team is led by Daniel Carney and Stuart Peterson.
Carney is senior vice president, wealth management, and Peterson is vice president, wealth management, of the Carney Peterson team, which provides concierge-level and wealth management services to clients and their families.
Both Carney and Peterson will be based in Janney Montgomery's new branch office in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.
Beth Friedman and Paula Cummings are the other two members of the Carney Peterson team.
JPMorgan, which has lost at least a dozen top advisers and managers from its private banking division this year, was not immediately available to confirm the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.