May 30 Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney
Montgomery Scott LLC has bolstered its broker base in
Washington, D.C., with the addition of a veteran adviser who
joined the firm from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Adviser Thomas Graham moved to Janney on Thursday after
nearly two decades at his old firm, where he managed $150
million in client assets. Graham started with Citigroup in
1994, later joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the merger
of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup's Smith
Barney in 2009.
Graham is the 15th new adviser to join Janney so far in
2012, in what Janney's Private Client Group President Jerry
Lombard said will likely be the firm's "second or third best
year" in recruiting, based on average production of financial
advisers joining the firm.
"They like our strength and stability story, and the
simplicity of our business model," Lombard said of advisers who
have joined the firm from bigger brokerages. "We're not
manufacturing products; we're not owned by a bank."
Graham joined Janney as a senior vice president of wealth
management, based in Washington, D.C. He now reports to regional
manager Jim Dornan, who joined Janney in November from Morgan
Keegan and had also previously worked at Citigroup.
Lombard said he expects to add 40 to 50 financial advisers
by year-end, with an average annual production of about $800,000
per adviser. A production of $800,000 usually translates to
about $80 million in client assets under management.
Janney, which is owned by the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co
, had 711 advisers in its private client group at the
end of March. So far this year, the firm has made several big
hires out of top U.S. brokerages including Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Janney's chief executive, Timothy Scheve, told Reuters
earlier this month that the firm plans to increase its total
advisers by 5 percent to 10 percent annually.