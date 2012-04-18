April 18 Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney
Montgomery Scott has strengthened its adviser base in Florida,
hiring a veteran adviser from Morgan Keegan to open its newest
office in Sarasota.
Adviser Barry Havener joined Janney on April 12 from Morgan
Keegan, the brokerage purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc
in early April. Havener managed $83 million in client
assets at his old firm, where he had been for the past four
years. He started his career more than two decades ago.
Havener is the 13th experienced adviser to join Janney since
the start of the year, the firm said. Many of the latest hires
have come from top U.S. brokerages, including Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo
Advisors.
"We are focused on the most successful segment of financial
advisers in the markets we serve, and that has become a
differentiator," said Janney's private client group president,
Jerry Lombard. "We expect there's going to be an acceleration of
moves out of the wirehouses to the regionals primarily."
Lombard expects to add up to 50 experienced advisers in
2012.
Havener, who joined Janney as a senior vice president of
investments, was accompanied by registered private client
assistants Donna Smothermon and Becky Havener. The three, who
previously worked together at Morgan Keegan, have formed the
Havener Financial Group of Janney Montgomery Scott.
Janney also hired 25-year industry veteran Douglas Torretta
to be branch manager of the new Sarasota office. Torretta, who
now serves as a vice president of the firm's Private Client
Group, previously worked at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney,
and most recently at JHS Capital Advisors.
He now reports to regional manager and senior vice president
Michael Levin.
Janney has roughly 725 advisers managing $54 billion in
client assets across the United States. The firm's primary
geographical presence is in the Northeast, but it has also
expanded into the South.