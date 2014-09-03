NEW YORK, Sept 3 Philadelphia-based brokerage
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC said on Wednesday it hired a new
vice president of investments for its New York City office.
Michael Coraggio, who officially started at Janney on Aug.
28, joined from BB&T Scott & Stringfellow, where he produced
nearly $1.3 million in annual revenue and managed $115 million
in client assets.
A spokeswoman for BB&T did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Coraggio joins Janney's Whitehall Street branch office, near
Wall Street, and will work alongside Complex Manager Michael
Drumm.
Janney, owned by Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co, has about
735 advisers, primarily based on the East Coast, who manage more
than $58 billion in client assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)