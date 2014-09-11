NEW YORK, Sept 11 Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney Montgomery Scott LLC said on Thursday it named Kevin Reed as its new head of wealth management.

Reed was promoted from his previous job as managing director of Janney's taxable fixed income division where he oversaw retail and institutional taxable trading.

Reed replaces David Penn who returned to being a broker at the group's office in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Reed joined Janney in 2007 from Radian Group, a private firm that insures mortgages, where he managed Radian's $5 billion portfolio. Prior to Radian, Reed worked at LPL Financial and AIG Advisor Group.

Reed's promotion comes weeks after the hire of Michael Coraggio, who joined Janney's New York City Whitehall Street office as vice president of investments in late August.

Janney is owned by Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co, and has around 735 advisers, who are primarily based on the East Coast and manage more than $58 billion in client assets. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Tom Brown)