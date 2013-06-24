EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
June 24 Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney Montgomery Scott LLC said on Monday it has hired a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage for its private client group in Pennsylvania.
Adviser Neil McCauley, 57, joined Janney from Wells Fargo Advisors, where he managed $98 million in client assets and produced an annual revenue of about $1.1 million.
McCauley, who has worked in the advising industry for three decades, had been with Wells for the past seven years, and earlier in his career had worked at Citigroup and Legg Mason. He joined Janney as a senior vice president, based at the firm's Lancaster branch office.
McCauley was joined by adviser W. Robert Poff and registered private client assistant Cindy Bomberger.
Wells Fargo Advisors, based in St. Louis, is the third-largest U.S. brokerage, owned by Wells Fargo & Co. Wells declined to comment on the adviser departures.
Janney, owned by Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co, has 735 advisers primarily based on the East Coast who manage more than $58 billion in client assets.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.