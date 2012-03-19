March 19 Janney Montgomery Scott has landed two veteran broker teams from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney that together managed more than $380 million in client assets, bolstering the firm's adviser presence in the South.

Senior advisers Peter Sampson and Kenneth Wiland joined Janney on Thursday, along with their fellow team members, in Aiken, South Carolina. Both advisers, who have worked in the industry for roughly three decades each, are the latest big hires for the Philadelphia-based Janney.

"Most of our hires are coming from the wirehouses," said Janney's private client group president, Jerry Lombard, referring to advisers who have joined the firm from big brokerages like Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Janney last month also hired top Merrill Lynch adviser Peter Sargent, who managed $250 million at the firm.

"They (advisers) like the fact that we are still largely private client," he said, noting that 77 percent of the firm's revenues last year came from private client groups.

Sampson and Wiland had both been with Citigroup for roughly a decade, joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after Citigroup's Smith Barney merged with Morgan Stanley's wealth unit in 2009. They each managed more than $190 million in client assets with their teams.

Sampson is joined by adviser Robert Morgan Purvis and private client assistant Kathy Roberts, while Wiland is joined by private client assistant Mary Ann Barrett.

Janney's Aiken, South Carolina office is a satellite of the firm's Atlanta, Georgia branch office, where Jeffrey Paulsen is branch manager.

Janney now has 725 advisers managing $54 billion in client assets across the United States. The firm's primary geographical presence is in the Northeast, while the firm has also expanded into the South.

"The plan is to grow within that footprint," Lombard told Reuters, noting that he expects to add 40 to 50 advisers in 2012.

"Half are sourced by local branch managers, and the other half are primarily contacting us directly or via recruiters," he said.