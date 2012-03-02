March 2 Philadelphia-based brokerage
Janney Montgomery Scott has landed a longtime former Merrill
Lynch adviser who managed $250 million in client assets at the
firm, in a move that bolsters Janney's presence in the region.
Adviser Peter Sargent joined Janney last week in Yardley,
Pennsylvania, becoming the biggest single adviser hire based on
client assets to join the firm this year, Janney said on Friday.
Sargent, who generated more than $2 million in revenue last
year, came from the Yardley office of Merrill Lynch, the
brokerage unit now owned by Bank of America Corp. He had
been with Merrill for 20 years before leaving this month.
At Merrill, Sargent was one of 14 financial advisers across
the United States chosen to be on Merrill's National Advisory
Council, where he most recently served as chairman. He was named
to Barron's 2012 list of top 1,000 advisers in America.
Sargent is a big scoop for Janney, whose average adviser
generates about $600,000 in annual revenue, said New York-based
financial services recruiter Alan Reed, of Michael King
Associates.
Sargent will be joined by his senior private client
assistant, Christine Lindsay, also formerly with Merrill. He now
reports to Yardley branch manager Ed Sherwood.
Janney has now added at least three veteran advisers
managing $426 million since the start of the year, based on
moves tracked by Reuters. Other recruits this year came from
Wells Fargo & Co and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, a
joint venture of Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc.
Janney has about 700 financial advisers in its wealth
management network and more than $50 billion in total assets
under management.