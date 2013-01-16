BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
LONDON Jan 16 Janssen: * European commission approves prezista (darunavir) 800 mg tablet once a day
reducing the number of pills taken by people living with hiv
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share