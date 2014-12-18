BRIEF-Qwest Corp agrees to sell debt securities
* Centurylink Inc - co's subisidary Qwest corporation agreed to sell $575 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75 pct notes due 2057
Dec 18 Jantar Development SA :
* Equimaxx LLC reduces its stake in the company to 67,87 percent from 77,21 percent
* Trilogy International Partners announces us $345 million debt offering