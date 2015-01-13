Jan 13 Jantar Development SA :

* Defines details of a reverse takeover with MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o.

* Is to change name to MSI Bioscience SA and issue new shares to shareholders of MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. under the reverse merger process

* After the reverse merger, MSI Bioscience will be listed on NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. is affiliated with Verisante Technology Inc

* Transaction shall be completed in a few weeks time