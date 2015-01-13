UPDATE 2-South Koreans vote for new leader after months of political vacuum
* China urges next leader to join dialogue (Adds Park not voting, voter turnout, China and North Korea commentaries, paragraphs 4, 9-11, 16, 20-21, 23-24)
Jan 13 Jantar Development SA :
* Defines details of a reverse takeover with MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o.
* Is to change name to MSI Bioscience SA and issue new shares to shareholders of MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. under the reverse merger process
* After the reverse merger, MSI Bioscience will be listed on NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
* MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. is affiliated with Verisante Technology Inc
* Transaction shall be completed in a few weeks time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China urges next leader to join dialogue (Adds Park not voting, voter turnout, China and North Korea commentaries, paragraphs 4, 9-11, 16, 20-21, 23-24)
* Qtrly rental revenue increased by $4.7 million to $32.3 million compared to q1 of 2016