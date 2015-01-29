Jan 29 Jantsa Jant Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :

* Receives investment incentive certificate with 60 percent tax reduction and 25 percent total investment contribution

* Sees total machinery investment to be 22.9 million lira ($9.56 million) in 2015-2017 period

* Sees capacity increase to 1,206,000 units from 1,175,040 units with investment incentives