BRIEF-De Longhi Q1 net profit down at EUR 25.1 million
* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 390.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 360.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 29 Jantsa Jant Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :
* Receives investment incentive certificate with 60 percent tax reduction and 25 percent total investment contribution
* Sees total machinery investment to be 22.9 million lira ($9.56 million) in 2015-2017 period
* Sees capacity increase to 1,206,000 units from 1,175,040 units with investment incentives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3960 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 390.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 360.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CORPORATE BOND OVER 300 MILLION EUROS ON THE CAPITAL MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)