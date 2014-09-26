BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 German insurer Allianz SE on Friday said there was no sign that the resignation of Pimco Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross was linked to a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into an exchange traded fund (ETF) run by Gross.
"We were given no indication that this has anything to do with the SEC inquiry," a spokeswoman for Europe's largest insurer said.
Gross announced earlier that he was leaving Pimco, the investment firm he founded more than 40 years ago, to join Janus Capital Group. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.