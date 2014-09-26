BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
BOSTON, Sept 26 The hiring of famed bond fund manager Bill Gross by Janus Capital Group is a "black swan event" said John Miller, a portfolio manager at Ariel Investments in Chicago, a top Janus shareholder.
"We think it's fantastic news" said Miller, in a telephone interview on Friday. Janus Capital shares were up sharply in early trading. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, Editing by Franklin Paul)
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.