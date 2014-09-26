BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
Sept 26 Pimco's Deputy Chief Investment Officer Daniel Ivascyn is expected to succeed Bill Gross as the new chief investment officer of the giant bond fund, after Gross' departure, a source familiar with the situation said.
An announcement is expected later on Friday. (Reporting By Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.