NEW YORK, Sept 28 Bill Gross's exit from the
investment firm Pimco had an immediate impact on the company,
with investors withdrawing about $10 billion following the
announcement, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
Withdrawals were widely expected after the exit of Gross,
one of the company's co-founders, who announced his department
on Friday. Gross had managed the $222 billion Pimco Total Return
Fund, the world's largest bond fund.
On Friday, Morningstar analyst Vincent Lui estimated that
Gross's departure could lead investors to pull hundreds of
billions of dollars in assets from Pimco and invest them with
Janus Capital Group, the firm Gross joined.
Investors have already pulled almost $70 billion from
Gross's flagship mutual fund from May 2013 through August 2014,
according to Morningstar data, reducing the fund's assets from a
peak of $292.9 billion in April 2013.
