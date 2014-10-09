NEW YORK Oct 9 Bill Gross, in his first conference call since his shock departure from Pimco, told existing and potential clients that there will be more flexibility in running less money at Janus Capital Group .

"I want to return to a simpler role, completely focused on markets, investment performance and serving my clients," Gross said. "It seems like a good time to turn away from the complexity of helping to run a huge firm."

Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors, quit Pacific Investment Management Co for distant rival Janus Capital Group on Sept. 26. He was expected to be fired the next day from the firm he helped found more than 40 years ago, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Gross's Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund attracted $66.42 million in net inflows in September, increasing its assets more than six-fold last month when Janus announced Gross was joining the Denver-based firm.

Total net assets in the fund, which Gross took over earlier this week, rose to roughly $79 million at the end of September, a jump from $12.86 million at the end of August. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)