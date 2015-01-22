(Adds details on bond flows, background)
BOSTON Jan 22 Star bond fund manager Bill Gross
has pumped more than $700 million of his own money into the
Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, Janus Capital
Chief Executive Dick Weil said on Thursday.
"At the end of 2014, Bill had invested more than $700
million of his personal money in the Global Unconstrained Bond
Fund," Weil said on a conference call. "He fundamentally
believes that investing alongside of clients aligns interests.
He believes in eating his own cooking."
Janus shares were up 9.4 percent at $17.81 in
mid-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Janus'
fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations as the
Denver-based company marked a milestone with its first quarterly
net deposits from investors since 2009.
The company's stock has been on the upswing since last fall
when Gross bolted to Janus from Pacific Investment Management
Co., where he managed the flagship Pimco Total Return Fund
.
The move happened amid inner turmoil at Pimco, including
fallout from a public spat between Gross and his top lieutenant.
The performance of Pimco's Total Return Fund also was lagging
rivals with Gross at the helm.
Weil's comments provide some clarity on the impact that
Gross is having at Janus. Flows to his Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund have been choppy. After taking in $770
million in November, the fund had net deposits of just $176
million in December, according to Morningstar.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that most of the $1
billion-plus in Gross' new fund may have had ties to Gross
himself. The paper said the money came from the same California
wealth management office where one of Gross' personal financial
advisers works, citing industry executives who viewed
confidential brokerage data.
That money helped push the fund past $1 billion, a key
threshold for large investors. Gross still got a vote of
confidence in November when the management company of well-known
investor George Soros put $500 million into a private investment
vehicle at Janus, to follow the same strategy Gross uses in his
Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund.
An analyst asked Weil on the conference call to confirm his
assumption that Janus would not charge a fee on the money that
Gross added to his fund.
"No, that (money) comes in in the usual way. There's no
special arrangement around it," Weil responded.
