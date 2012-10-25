Oct 25 Janus Capital Group Inc said on
Thursday its third-quarter profit fell 8 percent on lower
revenue and continued outflows from its mutual funds.
The Denver-based asset manager reported net income of $25.1
million, or 14 cents per share, down from $27.4 million, or 15
cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $209 million from $236.9 million a year
earlier. The profit met the expectations of analysts that the
company would earn 14 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Janus have not recovered since the financial
crisis amid performance concerns and a continued exodus of
investor cash.
Withdrawals continued during the quarter, Janus said, with
net outflows of $2 billion, excluding money funds. Market
appreciation added $7.8 billion to its assets during the
quarter. Total assets under management were $158.2 billion at
the end of September, up from $152.4 billion three months
earlier.
In August, Janus said Dai-ichi Life, Japan's largest listed
life insurer, would buy as much as 20 percent of the company
eventually, giving it new resources. As of Oct. 16, Dai-ichi
owned about 9 percent of Janus, according to a securities
filing.