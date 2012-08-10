BRIEF-People's Insurance Group Of China Co updates on qualification of Miao Jianmin as president
* Recently, received approval from CIRC on qualification of Miao Jianmin as president of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Aug 10 Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co , Japan's largest publicly traded life insurer, said on Friday it would invest in U.S. asset management firm Janus Capital Group.
The life insurer will announce further details at 0630 GMT, it said.
* Recently, received approval from CIRC on qualification of Miao Jianmin as president of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 6 Standard & Poor's rating on Italian troubled lender Veneto Banca's debt would be in the "CCC" region rather than the actual "B" level if it did not take into account the potential for state aid, S&P analyst Mirko Sanna said on Tuesday.