(Adds Gross tweet, story link)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 26 Bill Gross's Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund suffered its second day of
declines in its net asset value on Tuesday, wiping out gains for
the year, according to fund-research firm Morningstar Inc on
Wednesday.
The $1.5 billion Janus fund's returns stood at negative 2.63
percent year-to-date as of Aug. 25, which places Gross's
portfolio behind 92 percent of its peers category, Morningstar
said. The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund was down 0.42
percent on Tuesday after a 2.86 percent decline on Monday.
"Looking to their asset allocation as of July 31, the fund
has 6 percent or so exposure to equity-related securities and
has 20 percent in high-yield bonds while another 14 percent in
non-rated bonds," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual
Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ Global Markets Intelligence.
"This is an approach that will not benefit from a flight to
quality of investment-grade corporates and Treasuries."
Unconstrained bond funds had become some of the most popular
investment vehicles in the 2013 Taper Tantrum after the Fed
hinted at the possibility of tapering its bond purchases sooner
than previously expected, causing bond yields to rise sharply.
In the Taper Tantrum investors liked the funds because they
have the flexibility to invest in all types of bond securities
globally and often choose corporate credit securities rather
than interest-rate sensitive assets.
The inflows continued for some unconstrained bond funds into
2014, but then as bonds rallied that year and rates fell, some
of the funds underperformed, and investors began moving out of
some of them.
Rosenbluth said, "Investors would have been better in a
traditional bond fund."
A Janus spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment.
Wednesday, Gross tweeted about New York Fed President
William Dudley's remark that he was confident China had the
policy tools to stabilize the economic and financial situation.
"Sort of like the "successful" tools other central banks have
used for 6 years???" Gross said on Twitter.
Last month, Janus Capital Group Inc announced Gross
would be getting help running his mutual fund from Kapstream
Capital Pty Ltd's Kumar Palghat after the Denver-based Janus
acquired a majority stake in Kapstream.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)